Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 37,440 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $360,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,347,000. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC opened at $162.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $193.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.55.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

