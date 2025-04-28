iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of REET opened at $23.88 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.