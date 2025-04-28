ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,259,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,395,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after buying an additional 190,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,603,360,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $990.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $946.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $967.87.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

