Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.3 %

BX opened at $132.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average is $164.19. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

