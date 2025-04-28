iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871,592 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.24% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $1,229,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

