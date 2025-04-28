Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,014,126 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,206,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,126 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Fiserv worth $1,274,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $177.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.25 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.08 and its 200 day moving average is $212.12.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

