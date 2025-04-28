The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,344,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stantec were worth $262,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $87.04 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

