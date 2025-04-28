The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.46% of Group 1 Automotive worth $250,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,312,000 after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 396,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $65,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI opened at $406.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.86 and a twelve month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $502.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.86.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

