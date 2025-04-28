Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $523.80 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $452.57 and a one year high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.99.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

