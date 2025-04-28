21,896 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OLED opened at $126.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.