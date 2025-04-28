Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,964 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,998 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 219,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,714 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

