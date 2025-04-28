The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 335,565 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $537,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $75.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays cut their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

