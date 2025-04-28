RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in RH were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $185.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.50. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $276.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut RH from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.