Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Man Wah Price Performance

Shares of MAWHY opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.82.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

