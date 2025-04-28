Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Man Wah Price Performance
Shares of MAWHY opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.82.
About Man Wah
