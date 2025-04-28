Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Rises By 1,000.0%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Techtronic Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTNDY opened at $50.79 on Monday. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

