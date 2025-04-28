Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Rises By 1,000.0%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Techtronic Industries Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TTNDY opened at $50.79 on Monday. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
