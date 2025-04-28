Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,011,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,150,162 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $857,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,669 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of SU opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

