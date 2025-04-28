Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in April

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Itafos Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of MBCF opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Itafos has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.70.
About Itafos
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Itafos
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- PepsiCo’s Stock Price is Disconnected From Reality: Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Gold Miners Ready for Breakout Amid Record High Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.