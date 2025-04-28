Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in April

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Itafos Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MBCF opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Itafos has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

