Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 972.7% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,495,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nightfood Price Performance

Shares of Nightfood stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Nightfood has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About Nightfood

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors.

