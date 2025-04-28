300 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc.

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after acquiring an additional 607,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR opened at $160.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.72.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

