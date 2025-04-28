Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.07.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $210.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

