The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,442,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,910,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442,000 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.42% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $924,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.4117 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

