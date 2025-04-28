The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 181,309 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.75% of Analog Devices worth $789,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after buying an additional 413,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after buying an additional 247,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,958,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $194.59 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

