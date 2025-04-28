Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the March 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of SINGY opened at $10.14 on Monday. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Airlines
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- PepsiCo’s Stock Price is Disconnected From Reality: Time to Buy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Gold Miners Ready for Breakout Amid Record High Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.