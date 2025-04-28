Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the March 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SINGY opened at $10.14 on Monday. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.