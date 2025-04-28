Vivendi SE (VIVHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on May 23rd

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0317 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Vivendi Price Performance

VIVHY stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIVHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.