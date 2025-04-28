Vivendi SE (VIVHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on May 23rd

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0317 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.
VIVHY stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $12.05.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIVHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
