Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (IDEXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3187 per share on Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 9.1% increase from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $28.05 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDEXY. BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

