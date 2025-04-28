Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,375 shares of company stock worth $46,197,236. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $424.88 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.96 and a 200-day moving average of $362.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 833.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.76.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

