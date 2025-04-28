Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3821 per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 14.7% increase from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $17.95 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.