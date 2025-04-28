Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3821 per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 14.7% increase from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $17.95 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
