Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 3.0% increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

GRP.U stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

