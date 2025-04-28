Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,129 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 899.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $71.42 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

