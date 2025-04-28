Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0303 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 3.1% increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $9.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

