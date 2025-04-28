RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 2.9% increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $12.39 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- PepsiCo’s Stock Price is Disconnected From Reality: Time to Buy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Gold Miners Ready for Breakout Amid Record High Prices
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.