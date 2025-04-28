RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 2.9% increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $12.39 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

