SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1542 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 43.1% increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.

CWYUF stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.93. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

