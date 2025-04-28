Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,585 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,525,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,618,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,413,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,837,000 after buying an additional 3,787,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,658,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,677,000 after buying an additional 3,431,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

