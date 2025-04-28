Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.49% of Belden worth $22,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Belden Price Performance

BDC opened at $101.93 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $234,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,480. This represents a 17.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $441,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,776.79. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.