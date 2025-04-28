Quarry LP Purchases 3,154 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Quarry LP grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 401.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 92.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,412,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $113.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.57. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $82.38 and a one year high of $114.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

