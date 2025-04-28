AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 2.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.