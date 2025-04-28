Quarry LP Has $195,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Quarry LP raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172,696 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,132,000 after purchasing an additional 303,371 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.78.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

