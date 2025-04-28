Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 457.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE VRT opened at $87.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

