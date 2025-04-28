Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 394,545 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 398.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 394,545 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $49.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

