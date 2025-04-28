Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.20.

Nordson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $188.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.24. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.