Quarry LP Buys 309 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quarry LP increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2,262.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Progressive by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,882,000 after acquiring an additional 249,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $35,253,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $320.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $952,416.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,222.40. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total value of $1,305,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,922.70. This trade represents a 23.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,613. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $265.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

