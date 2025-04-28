Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GS opened at $544.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.43. The company has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.19 and a 52-week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

