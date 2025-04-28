Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,149,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,953 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $40,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.79%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.