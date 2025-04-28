Betterment LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

