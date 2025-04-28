Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.