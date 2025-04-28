iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $267.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.11. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.