Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Position Boosted by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,069 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

