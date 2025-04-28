Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $175.00 price target on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.13.

NYSE:IEX opened at $173.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.43 and a 200-day moving average of $203.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

