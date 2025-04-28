Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 2,757 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 168.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $7,544,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 243.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Boeing by 290.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1,296.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $177.92 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

