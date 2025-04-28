Betterment LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,483 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,438,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,393,000 after acquiring an additional 235,863 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,884 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,323,000 after acquiring an additional 545,416 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,883,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,741,000 after acquiring an additional 317,240 shares during the period.

DFSV stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

